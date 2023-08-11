Pritzker vetos bill that would lift nuclear moratorium

Gov. JB Pritzker vetoed a bill Friday that would have enabled the construction of new nuclear reactors in Illinois for the first time in three decades. Jerry Nowicki/Capitol News Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker vetoed a bill Friday that would have enabled the construction of new nuclear reactors in Illinois for the first time in three decades.

Passed by the state legislature at the brink of session end in May, the law would have lifted a 30-year moratorium on building new nuclear sites, paving the way for what some advocates deemed a necessary climate solution and others regarded as dangerous and expensive.

"The bill is vetoed because the vague definitions in the bill, including the overly broad definition of advanced reactors, will open the door to the proliferation of large-scale nuclear reactors that are so costly to build that they will cause exorbitant ratepayer-funded bailouts," Pritzker's office said. "Additionally, it provides no regulatory protections or updates to address the health and safety of Illinois residents who would live and work around these new reactors."

Illinois already gets a much larger percentage of its electricity from nuclear power than other states do -- nuclear accounted for 54% of in-state power in 2019. Therefore, the state relies on it more to hit its climate goals, namely reaching 100% clean energy by 2050.

As part of the massive climate legislation package that lawmakers passed in 2021, the state agreed to pay up to $694 million over five years to keep a handful of nuclear plants open. The state currently has six plants.

Proponents of the legislation say nuclear power is the cleanest and most reliable alternative as the state transitions from coal and natural gas. That's because climate advocates generally agree advances in battery technology will be needed before renewables such as solar and wind can reliably fill the gaps when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing.

"With a super-majority in both chambers supporting SB76, we are disappointed, to say the least, that Gov. Pritzker has chosen to block this very popular bill," Alan Medsker, the Illinois director for Campaign for a Green Nuclear Deal, said.

The legislation was passed by the Illinois Senate in a 39-13 bipartisan vote in March and by the House in a 84-22-3 vote in May.

Medsker added that delaying the bill's passage prevents Illinois from having "long-overdue" discussions with nuclear developers, and its communities from having the choice to decide whether nuclear is right for them.

"Our electrical grid in Illinois is reliable and robust, but that is not guaranteed to remain the case if we replace large amounts of reliable fossil fuel generation with weather-dependent ones that come and go, predictably or unpredictably," Medsker said. "Like most large infrastructure, nuclear takes a long time to build, so we need to get started. Because if we shut off our fossil plants, we then will be faced with the choice of either new nuclear or blackouts."

Despite its ability to smoothly provide emission-free energy, nuclear power takes more time and money to build than renewables like solar or wind. Georgia's Vogtle plant's two new units -- the first to be built in the U.S. in the last three decades -- are coming online years behind schedule and billions over budget.

"SB76 would have opened the door to increased risk, negative environmental impacts, and higher costs for consumers while jeopardizing our progress toward Illinois' clean energy future. We applaud Gov. Pritzker for vetoing the bill and ensuring that Illinois follows the road map laid out in the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act toward that vision for our future," Sierra Club Illinois Director Jack Darin said in a statement.

Opponents further posit that more state regulation should be put into place before the 1987 moratorium is repealed to ensure environmental and community safety.

"Gov. Pritzker acted today to protect Illinois communities from dangerous regulatory gaps in SB76," Illinois Environmental Council Executive Director Jen Walling said in a statement. "Nuclear power comes with significant safety risks and results in highly hazardous wastes that threaten our drinking water, with no safe, permanent waste solution in sight. Rather than abandon all safeguards, Gov. Pritzker recognized that such substantial risks merit the highest protective guardrails our state can offer."

The bill would have approved both large-scale advanced nuclear reactors and small modular reactors, or SMRs. In a letter to the state legislature Friday, Pritzker said the reactors "could, in the future, safely provide power for large energy consuming businesses in areas where their energy needs cannot currently be met."

"However, this bill provides no regulatory protections for the health and safety of Illinois residents who would live and work around these new reactors," Pritzker added. "My hope is that future legislation in Illinois regarding SMRs would address this regulation gap, and that Illinois will adopt standards that will have been reviewed by experts in the field along with the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission or another similar review panel."

Currently, 12 states have restrictions on the construction of new nuclear power facilities, down from 16 after a handful of states repealed similar long-standing bans in the past several years, including Wisconsin, Indiana and Kentucky.

• Jenny Whidden is a climate change and environment writer working with the Daily Herald through a partnership with Report For America supported by The Nature Conservancy. To help support her work with a tax-deductible donation, see dailyherald.com/rfa.