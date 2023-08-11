Lake Zurich assistant village manager retires

Roy T. Witherow, Lake Zurich's assistant village manager, has retired.

Mayor Tom Poynton said this week that Witherow helped lead efforts to revitalize the village's downtown and generate private investment.

Witherow said he saw the village do an incredible 180-degree turn during his 12 years. He cited when Lake Zurich received a Triple-A credit rating from Standard & Poor's as an example of the improvement.

"I think it's a testament to the elected officials here and the support they give to the staff," Witherow said Monday.