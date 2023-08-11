Harris to young activists: 'Your generation is critical' to ending gun violence

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund's annual Gun Sense University conference Friday at McCormick Place in Chicago. Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris told young activists and leaders gathered in Chicago on Friday they mean "everything" to the future of solving the violence epidemic -- as the vice president sought to bolster support among key Democratic voters.

At the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund's annual Gun Sense University conference, Harris stood and pointed at the audience, with tears in her eyes, after being asked by a high school student what young people can do to help.

"Your generation is critical. Critical. Critical. You are critical to this issue," Harris said. "We are counting on you. We need you. You are critical to this issue.".

