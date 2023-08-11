Antioch-area man, 62, dies while water skiing on Lake Marie

A 62-year-old Antioch-area man died after apparently suffering a medical episode while water skiing on Lake Marie near Antioch Friday morning, officials said.

The boat operator told Lake County sheriff's deputies that after about 20 minutes of water skiing they saw the man let go of the tow rope and become unresponsive in the water.

With the help of people from another boat, the man was pulled to the shore near the Sandbar Bar & Grille on North Douglas Avenue.

People were performing CPR on the man as first responders arrived to help around 6:50 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Authorities have not released his identity.

Lake County sheriff's detectives are investigating how the man died though Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said foul play does not appear to be a factor.