West Dundee home uninhabitable after fire
Updated 8/10/2023 4:50 PM
An early morning fire damaged a West Dundee home on Thursday.
Firefighters responded at 7:58 a.m. to the home at 428 S. Second St. They could see smoke from the roof and flames along the eaves, according to a news release from the West Dundee Fire Department.
Firefighters activated a mutual aid alarm, and the fire was under control by 9:11 a.m. Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries at the scene.
The home was undergoing exterior remodeling. Construction workers were on the scene when firefighters arrived, but none of the workers were injured.
A damage estimate was not yet available. West Dundee Fire Chief Michael Spiro said the fire rendered the home uninhabitable.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
