Two hurt, three in custody after 'isolated' shooting in Hoffman Estates

Two teens wounded by gunfire and an adult in his early 20s are in custody awaiting charges as Hoffman Estates police continue to investigate a shooting Wednesday night, authorities said Thursday.

Police said officers responded to the 1700 block of Queensbury Circle at 8:18 p.m. Wednesday after a report that someone had been shot there and a vehicle had fled the scene.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy on a lawn with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. They performed first aid until paramedics arrived and transported him to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he's listed in stable condition.

Police said officers later found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes in it parked outside St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates. They were then able to locate an 18-year-old man, reported to be the passenger in the vehicle, who was treated for a gunshot graze wound to his back and released from the hospital.

Authorities say their initial investigation indicates the shooting was an isolated event and there is no threat to the general public.