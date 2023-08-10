Six people are being considered to fill Aurora Ward 7 vacancy

Six people have applied to fill the Aurora City Council's Ward 7 vacancy. They are, clockwise from top left, Alex Arroyo, Diana Barajas-Gonzalez, John "Drew" Eddy, Brandon Tolliver, Anderson Lee and Cynthia Gamboa. Courtesy of the city of Aurora

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin has narrowed to six the list of people he is considering appointing as the new Ward 7 alderman.

Irvin announced the candidates at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Whoever he chooses will fill the vacancy left when Alderman Scheketa Hart-Burns died on June 19.

They are East Aurora District 131 school board member Alex Arroyo, John "Drew" Eddy, Brandon Tolliver, Cynthia Gamboa, Anderson Lee and Diana Barajas-Gonzalez.

Irvin said 14 people applied -- eight men and six women. Five were Black, four were Latino, four were white and one was Asian.

Cowherd Middle School Principal Jacqueline Gibson was also a finalist, but she withdrew because of a conflict between the city council's schedule and classes for her doctoral degree.

Arroyo grew up in Aurora. He is in his third term on the school board. He works for United Airlines. He has been involved in local Democratic politics and once ran for a nomination for state representative. He volunteers for his church and has been active in several civic organizations, including the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Barajas-Gonzalez is a lifelong resident of Aurora. She owns Renew Salon in Aurora and helps operate Aurora Tap House, of which her husband is part owner. She has been involved with the Mutual Ground shelter.

Eddy has lived in Aurora for 34 years. He is the sales manager for Atlantic Plywood in Bolingbrook. He has volunteered for the Oaks Recreational Club, AYSO Soccer and Mercy Fest.

Gamboa owns CamMi Photo Booth, a photography business for corporate and special events. She has been active with the Aurora Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and organized the CUPS Bra Drive to donate undergarments to girls and women experiencing adversity.

Lee has lived in Aurora since 2004. He works for CompTIA and previously worked for Waubonsee Community College. Lee is a member of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce's Technology Council.

Tolliver was born and raised on the west side of Aurora. He is a commercial construction underwriter for the Hartford Insurance Group. He has lived in the Georgetown neighborhood since 2019.

Irvin said he will take several weeks to decide whom to recommend.

Whoever is appointed will serve the remainder of Hart-Burns' term, which ends in April 2025.

Hart-Burns was on the city council for 32 years.