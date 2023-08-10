North Aurora man accused of burglarizing Funway in Batavia

A North Aurora man is facing several felony burglary charges after Batavia police arrested him Thursday at Funway Entertainment Center.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched to Funway, 1335 S. River St., for a burglary in progress. Officers arrested Christopher M. Covelli, 30, of the 100 block of Dee Road in North Aurora, without incident.

Covelli is facing seven counts of felony burglary, felony possession of burglary tools and a misdemeanor theft charge.

Police believe Covelli had burglarized the business numerous times since mid-July and committed thefts to vending machines.

Authorities believe he entered through an unsecured door before business hours while cleaning crews were in the building, according to the release.