Elgin to celebrate Eagle Scout's tree-planting project Saturday

An Eagle Scout dedication ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Willow Creek Park, 551 Lucille Ave. in Elgin.

For his Eagle Scout project, Graham Stocksdale of Scouts BSA Troop 10 in Elgin, led a community tree-planting project, under the supervision of Elgin Parks Superintendent Greg Hulke.

Elgin Mayor Dave Kaptain will be accepting the project on behalf of the city.

The 42 trees were selected for being native to the region and for their importance to wildlife. City officials, along with representatives from sponsor organizations, will be joining community members for this event.

For more information, call Paul Stocksdale at (847) 695-3686.