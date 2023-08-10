Batavia changes website name, email addresses to improve security
Batavia has changed its web domain to a .gov address.
The city's website is now Bataviail.gov, and all city employees' and city council members' email addresses have changed to username@bataviail.gov.
The previous cityofbatavia.net website address redirects to the new address. Emails sent to the previous city email addresses will still be received during a transition period.
The change to a .gov address was recommended by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for all government agencies. CISA is administering these domains, in an effort to make them more secure and harder to impersonate.
