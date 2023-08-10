 

$1 million bail set for man accused of robbing Aurora Walgreens at knifepoint

  • Brian Daviston Jr.

    Brian Daviston Jr.

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/10/2023 6:07 PM

Bail was set at $1 million Thursday for a man accused of robbing a Walgreens in Aurora.

Brian Daviston Jr., 27, faces one count of armed robbery -- no firearm, according to DuPage County court records.

 

He is accused of taking a beverage and three packs of cigarettes at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday from a Walgreens store at 2311 Ogden Ave.

The charge alleges he showed a knife.

To be freed pretrial, Daviston would need to post $100,000. Daviston's address is the Hesed House shelter in Aurora.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 