$1 million bail set for man accused of robbing Aurora Walgreens at knifepoint
Updated 8/10/2023 6:07 PM
Bail was set at $1 million Thursday for a man accused of robbing a Walgreens in Aurora.
Brian Daviston Jr., 27, faces one count of armed robbery -- no firearm, according to DuPage County court records.
He is accused of taking a beverage and three packs of cigarettes at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday from a Walgreens store at 2311 Ogden Ave.
The charge alleges he showed a knife.
To be freed pretrial, Daviston would need to post $100,000. Daviston's address is the Hesed House shelter in Aurora.
