$1 million bail set for man accused of robbing Aurora Walgreens at knifepoint

Bail was set at $1 million Thursday for a man accused of robbing a Walgreens in Aurora.

Brian Daviston Jr., 27, faces one count of armed robbery -- no firearm, according to DuPage County court records.

He is accused of taking a beverage and three packs of cigarettes at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday from a Walgreens store at 2311 Ogden Ave.

The charge alleges he showed a knife.

To be freed pretrial, Daviston would need to post $100,000. Daviston's address is the Hesed House shelter in Aurora.