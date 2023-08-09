Why Lake Barrington may change garbage haulers

The Lake Barrington village board will meet Thursday to consider changing garbage and recycling haulers, and to discuss other business.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 23860 N. Old Barrington Road.

The proposed deal would be with LRS Waste Management Services, a Rosemont company.

Lake Barrington's current agreement with Waste Management expires Sept. 30, and officials requested proposals from area companies.

Three companies responded. Of them, LRS had the least expensive proposal for garbage and recycling removal, documents indicate. The proposed contract includes landscape waste removal options.

The total annual cost would be $633,130, which is 12% lower than Waste Management's $721,704 proposal, documents indicate.