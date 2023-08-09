Why Lake Barrington may change garbage haulers
Updated 8/9/2023 12:13 PM
The Lake Barrington village board will meet Thursday to consider changing garbage and recycling haulers, and to discuss other business.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 23860 N. Old Barrington Road.
The proposed deal would be with LRS Waste Management Services, a Rosemont company.
Lake Barrington's current agreement with Waste Management expires Sept. 30, and officials requested proposals from area companies.
Three companies responded. Of them, LRS had the least expensive proposal for garbage and recycling removal, documents indicate. The proposed contract includes landscape waste removal options.
The total annual cost would be $633,130, which is 12% lower than Waste Management's $721,704 proposal, documents indicate.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.