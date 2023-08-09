Two newcomers join Des Plaines Public Library board

Two Des Plaines residents were appointed Monday to the Des Plaines Public Library board by the city council.

Nazneen Kapadia and Rachel Rice were tapped for the posts. Their terms will expire in July 2026.

Additionally, current board members Lisa Du Brock, Kristen Graack, Christine Halblander, Dr. Gregory Sarlo, and Michelle Shimon were appointed to new terms that expire in July 2025, while members Nicholas Harkovich and Denise Hudec were reappointed to terms expiring in July 2026.

Des Plaines doesn't have an independent library district so library board seats aren't elected positions. Rather, they're filled by council appointment.

Monday's appointments followed remarks from former library trustee Earl Wilson, who complained about the process and trustee attendance at board meetings.