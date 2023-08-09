St. Charles Public Library Foundation seeking new board member

The St. Charles Public Library Foundation is accepting applications for individuals interested in filling a vacancy on its board of directors.

The foundation is a nonprofit corporation established in 1993. It provides funds to enhance the St. Charles Public Library's programs, services and facilities. The foundation supports the speaker series and Sunday concerts, and most recently, contributed to the Carnegie fireplace restoration and a new display case in the entry.

To be eligible for consideration, the applicant must be an adult resident of the St. Charles Public Library District. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and a resume to the foundation by Sept. 30.

Letters may be dropped off at the administrative office of the library or mailed to the St. Charles Public Library Foundation, 1 S. Sixth Ave., St. Charles, IL 60174.

For questions, contact library director Kate Buckson at kbuckson@scpld.org.