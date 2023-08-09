Lombard seeks Senior of the Year nominees

Lombard is accepting nominations for its Senior of the Year Awards.

The village aims to celebrate seniors who volunteer or go above and beyond to benefit their community.

Nominees must be Lombard residents 65 or older. Nominations must include a brief statement, 50 words or less, about why the nominee should be considered, as well as a short biography of the nominee. The village's Community Relations Committee will choose the winners on Monday, Sept. 11.

"The Senior of the Year Awards give us the opportunity every year to recognize and thank seniors within our community who are making a difference -- no matter how big or small," Trustee Dan Militello, the committee chair, said in a statement. "It only takes a few minutes to nominate a neighbor, friend, or family member that has contributed to making Lombard such a great place to live."

All nominations must be received by 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sep. 6.

Nominations may be mailed to Village of Lombard, Attention: "Senior of the Year," 255 E. Wilson, Lombard, IL, 60148, or emailed to communications@villageoflombard.org.