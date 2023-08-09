Links Technology Cup golf tournament supports Schaumburg Park Foundation

Golfers taking part in Wednesday's annual Links Technology Cup outing at the Schaumburg Golf Club benefitted the charitable Schaumburg Park Foundation, which in turn supports the Schaumburg Park District.

The 18-hole tournament also included other contests and prizes, local restaurants' "Taste on the Tee" at various holes, and dinner at Chandler's Chophouse in the course clubhouse.

The contests were for longest putt, closest to the pin, and separate longest drive competitions for men and women.

The tournament's top foursome will be commemorated on the Links Cup.