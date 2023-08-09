High-end breakfast and lunch cafe to replace former Gus' Diner in Rolling Meadows

Mother and daughter business owners Sue Luisi, from left, and Dena Maldonado plan to open a breakfast and lunch cafe in Rolling Meadows by the end of the year. Courtesy of The Goddard School

A mother and daughter are teaming up to open Café on the Grove, a high-end breakfast and lunch spot, in place of the former Gus' Diner in Rolling Meadows.

Susan Luisi and Dena Maldonado have inked a six-year lease for the 2,948-square-foot storefront at 2160 Plum Grove Road. It's where Gus Diones closed his popular restaurant a year ago after 14 years in business.

The inside has been stripped of the 1950s-style decor, and the new owners plan to spend close to $500,000 on build-out costs.

To help defray costs, they got their request for a city restaurant incentive approved Tuesday night by the city council. Under the program, they're entitled to a refund of up to $5,000 in building fees, a portion of food and beverage taxes (40% after the first year, 20% after the second and 10% after the third), and a facade and interior grant of up to $10,000 -- which the owners say will cover costs of signage and an etched glass sliding partition for a private room.

Other upgrades include new plumbing and drainpipes, electric, kitchen equipment, appliances, flooring, furniture and a bar. The landlord of the Plum Grove Road Shopping Center plans to replace doors, bring the fire alarm and sprinkler system up to code and replace an old heating and air conditioning unit, according to the restaurant's city incentive application.

Luisi and Maldonado are owners of the Schaumburg location of The Goddard School, an early childhood day care and school.

Maldonado previously worked in the restaurant and hospitality business at Wildberry Cafe and Westwood Tavern in Schaumburg, where she was sales and catering manager, according to her LinkedIn page.

At Café on the Grove, the menu calls for a host of traditional breakfast and lunch fare, including "eggs your way," omelettes, Benedicts, skillets, pancakes, crepes, waffles, French toast, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, tacos and salads.

The dining room and kitchen buildout is expected to be complete by the end of the year. When the restaurant opens, hours will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with private events after hours.