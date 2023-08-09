Embattled DuPage clerk's spending under county board microscope again

DuPage County Board members delayed a forklift purchase Tuesday over questions regarding the county clerk's budget.

The forklift would cost $32,607 and replace an older forklift used in the warehouse where election equipment is stored. The forklift is not a budgeted expense and would require the board to transfer money from the county's contingency fund to cover the cost.

"Why is everything not smooth with this office?" asked board member Jim Zay, a Carol Stream Republican.

Clerk Jean Kaczmarek recently came under fire for unpaid bills and for approving pay increases even after the county's finance office warned she would run short on funds for salaries this fall if the raises went through.

"What we're all hearing here is that it seems to be the same department that is coming forward with these requests and budget issues. That's why we're having this discussion," said board member Lynn LaPlante, a Glen Ellyn Democrat. "I'm concerned that this is going to be death by a thousand papercuts as a way to backward-map a budget that works for you."

Chief Deputy County Clerk Adam Johnson said the office had planned to purchase the forklift last year, but supply chain issues caused a delay.

Though the current forklift is unsafe to drive, Johnson said, it was used during the last election because a rented forklift used in a previous election did not meet the office's needs.

Finance committee members asked Johnson look into other rental options. The committee will revisit the issue at its Aug. 22 meeting.