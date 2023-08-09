After investigation, former Round Lake High teacher won't face criminal charges

The Lake County state's attorney's office has declined to bring criminal charges against Peter Pettorini, a former Round Lake High School teacher who initially was placed on leave after a student earlier this year accused him of inappropriate touching.

Round Lake Area District 116 spokeswoman Heather Bennett said Pettorini resigned from the district in June. Bennett added that the district is in the process of conducting its own internal investigation and therefore cannot comment further.

Pettorini declined to be interviewed for this story.

Round Lake police began investigating Pettorini in January after a female Round Lake High School student told police he had inappropriately touched her and another female student in November 2022, according to police records obtained by the Daily Herald.

The police investigation included obtaining data from Pettorini's phone, as well as several other interviews. The investigation was closed in June after an official from the sate's attorney's office decided there was insufficient evidence to go forward with prosecution, according to the police report.

Pettorini, a Lindenhurst resident, is active in local politics. He serves as a member of the Millburn District 24 school board and is the president of the Lake Villa Township Republican Club, according to the group's website.

Last fall, he ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for the Illinois House 61st District seat held by state Rep. Joyce Mason, a Gurnee Democrat.