Say goodbye to Canal Street at Union Station for 1½ years

The iconic columns of Union Station face Canal Street in Chicago. The street will be closed for viaduct rehabilitation for 18 months in the vicinity of the station. Daily Herald File Photo

Canal Street, a central artery to the third-busiest rail terminal in the U.S., is closing between Jackson and Adams streets for 18 months.

The move allowed Chicago this week to began a massive rehabilitation of four Canal Street viaducts next to Union Station. They "serve as both a major corridor into the Central Business District and as the roof over parts of Union Station," city officials said.

The project also includes rebuilding the road and sidewalks along the corridor.

Pedestrians and drivers plus transit and Amtrak riders accustomed to traveling to and from Union Station via Canal can expect major changes.

Work should wrap up in 2025 and access to the station will be maintained at all times, the Chicago Department of Transportation noted.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said the agency is "directing traffic to Clinton Street and the new entrance we opened a few weeks ago.

"Our two primary pedestrian access points, along the Chicago River at both Jackson and Adams, are unaffected. However, this will be a significant adjustment for many, including Metra and CTA riders, taxi/ride-share users and customers on Amtrak Thruway Buses. Those buses have been moved to Quincy Street, at the corner with Clinton," Magliari said.

Here are some navigation tips.

For pedestrians:

• A new accessible midblock entrance to the station from Clinton Street recently opened.

• A walkway to Union Station and 222 S. Riverside Plaza will be set up on the east side of Canal Street that can be reached from Adams Street.

• A similar walkway will be provided on the west side of Canal with access from Jackson.

For drivers:

• The closure stretches from the north curb of Jackson to the south curb of Adams.

• Detours will be posted and all CTA and other transit stops have been temporarily moved.

• Jackson and Adams remain open to traffic.

Chicago Transit Authority buses will experience some minor reroutes. These include Buses 60, 124 and 157 eastbound, as well as Buses 125 and 192 northbound.

For information, maps and updates, go to cdotcanalprojects.com/phase.