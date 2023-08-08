 

Police: Three in custody after Lombard armed robbery

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 
Updated 8/8/2023 2:46 PM

Lombard police have taken three suspects in an armed robbery into custody, authorities said.

Police confirmed that a knife was displayed as part of the armed robbery at a service station Tuesday, according to a statement released by the village spokeswoman.

 

"Fortunately, no injuries were sustained and the three suspects are in custody," the statement read. "Lombard Police are working with the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office regarding the filing of charges."

On Tuesday morning, there was a police presence in the 900 block of East Roosevelt Road while officers investigated a report of an armed robbery at the service station. While they said there was no threat to the public, police asked residents to stay out of the area to allow officers to continue their investigation.

Citing the active investigation, officials said no further details were available.

