Opening statements expected Wednesday in Mapes trial

Tim Mapes, left, former chief of staff to Michael Madigan, exits the Dirksen Federal Building on Monday in Chicago. Mapes is accused of lying to a federal grand jury. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times

Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday morning in the perjury trial of a onetime top aide to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan after lawyers complete the task of selecting a jury.

Tim Mapes served for two decades as chief of staff to the powerful Southwest Side Democrat. Now Mapes is accused of lying to a federal grand jury. He is also charged with attempted obstruction of justice in what authorities allege was a bid to block the feds' aggressive pursuit of Madigan and another key Springfield insider, Michael McClain.

