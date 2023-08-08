Opening statements expected Wednesday in Mapes trial
Updated 8/8/2023 5:28 PM
Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday morning in the perjury trial of a onetime top aide to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan after lawyers complete the task of selecting a jury.
Tim Mapes served for two decades as chief of staff to the powerful Southwest Side Democrat. Now Mapes is accused of lying to a federal grand jury. He is also charged with attempted obstruction of justice in what authorities allege was a bid to block the feds' aggressive pursuit of Madigan and another key Springfield insider, Michael McClain.
