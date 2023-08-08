'Nothing like this in the state': Palatine OKs housing for human trafficking victims

This is an architectural rendering of a proposed group home for young victims of human trafficking. Courtesy of the village of Palatine

Palatine will be the first community in the state to provide temporary housing for homeless girls who have been victims of human trafficking or sexual exploitation.

The Palatine village council Monday approved a preliminary plan for a 6,400-square-foot facility at 1855 N. Hicks Road that will house a maximum of 12 residents referred by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Skokie-based Housing Opportunity Development Corp., which operates the Spruce Village affordable housing complex in Palatine, is the developer of the home, which will be managed by Shelter Inc.

Carina Santa Maria, executive director of Shelter Inc., said the deadline for opening is July 1.

She said the $3.5 million project has support from philanthropists John and Rita Canning, and Shelter Inc. is working with DCFS to get capital funding for the project.

Shelter Inc., which was established in 1975 and has its office in the Wheeling Township building in Arlington Heights, has one shelter in Schaumburg and another Palatine that are, she said, "seeing a pretty significant increase in trafficking victims that we are supporting. And so we knew that this was something that we needed to assist with and get ahead of."

While awaiting permanent housing, the girls will be the responsibility of the state and DCFS and managed by Shelter Inc.

In addition, Shelter Inc. operates a transitional living facility in Arlington Heights for youths who have aged out of foster care.

Palatine Director of Planning and Zoning Ben Vyverberg said the operation will run 24 hours each day and have a ratio of one staff member for every three residents. Visitors will not be allowed, he said.

"There is nothing like this in the state of Illinois," he said. At present, those requiring such services are transferred to other states.

The building will include a study hall; all the residents will receive schooling as well as counseling.

Vyverberg said the plan will come back to the council for approval of final engineering plans, as there are areas of the property that are in the floodplain and will need to be filled.

"I think it is a good use of this property," District 1 council member Tim Millar said. "I think it is a positive for the community and, obviously, for a group that needs help."

"We can't give these people back what they lost, but we can help restore their dignity," said Palatine resident Joyce Slavik, who was among those speaking in support.