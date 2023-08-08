Northwest Community Healthcare relaunching Emerald Circle program for seniors

Northwest Community Healthcare is relaunching its Emerald Circle, a free program for community members ages 62 and older which offers special services and discounts, and fun activities to socialize with others face to face.

Benefits include: exclusive invitations to physician lectures, social events, activities and more; a billing hotline for questions or concerns about NCH or medical group bills; discounts at the Oasis Café, hospital gift shop and Wellness Center; and the Emerald Circle e-newsletter for members.

"We are excited about reconnecting with the older adults in our community following a pause in in-person gatherings to keep our patients, community and team members as safe as possible," NCH President Michael Hartke said in an announcement Tuesday. "I am delighted to share that we are resuming one of our most popular community efforts -- our Emerald Circle."

To join, visit nch.org/emeraldcircle. Both former members and new participants are asked to enroll. When you register, please provide your email address. Emerald Circle invitations, announcements and newsletters will be sent via email.

Upcoming Emerald Circle events include "Your Healthy Heart" a physician-led discussion on heart health scheduled for August 16; and a Medicare information session to help prepare for Medicare Open Enrollment in September. To attend, register online at nch.org/events, or call (847) 618-4968.

If you have questions about Emerald Circle, contact Gayle Young, senior services specialist, at gyoung@nch.org.