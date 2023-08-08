New York woman held on ID theft, forgery charges in Kane County

A New York woman is being held in the Kane County jail on 14 felony charges of identify theft and forgery.

Dayna L. Garrett, 56, of the 20 block of Jefferson Avenue in St. James, New York, was charged Aug. 2 and 3 in two complaints. Authorities allege she stole identities of two Ohio women and tried to withdraw funds from their accounts at Fifth Third Bank branches in Geneva and Carpentersville.

Police reports indicated Garrett made an unauthorized withdrawal at a bank in South Elgin, but court records were not updated to reflect a third complaint against her.

In the Geneva case, Garrett is alleged to have used a stolen driver's license and forged a withdrawal slip for $2,800.

In the Carpentersville case, authorities say Garrett forged a withdrawal note by using an Ohio identification card with her photo but containing the information of a second victim.

Garrett also was charged with misdemeanor attempted theft of more than $500 but less than $10,000 in the Carpentersville case.

The most serious charges Garrett faces are punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000 if she is convicted.

Two people were waiting outside in a car but fled when Garrett was detained at the Geneva bank on Aug. 2, according to the police report.

Geneva Deputy Chief Brian Maduzia said several municipalities in Kane and DuPage counties were looking into Garrett's financial activities.

According to a South Elgin police report, released after a Freedom of Information Act request, police were called to the Fifth Third branch bank at 460 S. Randall Road after a $3,000 withdrawal by Garrett on Aug. 2.

Shortly after that withdrawal, the bank branch received a security alert regarding a woman matching Garrett's description using an Ohio ID with a different name, according to the report.

Attempts to reach Garrett's attorney were unsuccessful.

Garrett's bail was set at $150,000. She would have to post $15,000 to be released before trial. Court documents state that if she is released, she can't leave Illinois.

Garrett is scheduled to appear in court again Aug. 10.