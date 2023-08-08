Mundelein crash sends 4 to hospital

A three-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Mundelein sent four people to the hospital.

The collision occurred about 7:45 p.m. at Routes 60/83 and Hawley Street, according to Mundelein Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Sashko.

The scene was cleared just before 9 p.m., and the crash remains under investigation, Sashko said.