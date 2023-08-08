Mundelein crash sends 4 to hospital
Updated 8/8/2023 10:05 PM
A three-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Mundelein sent four people to the hospital.
The collision occurred about 7:45 p.m. at Routes 60/83 and Hawley Street, according to Mundelein Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Sashko.
The scene was cleared just before 9 p.m., and the crash remains under investigation, Sashko said.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.