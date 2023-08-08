 

Meet and greet new District 214 superintendent Thursday

  • Scott Rowe started work as the Northwest Suburban High School District 214 superintendent in July after his contract was approved by the school board in April.

      Scott Rowe started work as the Northwest Suburban High School District 214 superintendent in July after his contract was approved by the school board in April. John Starks | Staff Photographer, April 2023

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/8/2023 3:11 PM

Northwest Suburban High School District 214 school board members will host a public welcome reception for new Superintendent Scott Rowe Thursday evening.

The meet-and-greet event is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m., just before the board of education meeting at the Forest View Educational Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road in Arlington Heights.

 

Light refreshments will be served.

