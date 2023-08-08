Meet and greet new District 214 superintendent Thursday
Updated 8/8/2023 3:11 PM
Northwest Suburban High School District 214 school board members will host a public welcome reception for new Superintendent Scott Rowe Thursday evening.
The meet-and-greet event is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m., just before the board of education meeting at the Forest View Educational Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road in Arlington Heights.
Light refreshments will be served.
