Elgin American Legion hosts fourth annual motorcycle rally Aug. 19

Kickstands will go up at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, for the fourth annual American Legion Riders and BTB Northern Illinois Motorcycle Rally.

Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit veterans and first responders.

Registration will be 8 to 10:15 a.m. at the Elgin American Legion Post, 820 N. Liberty St., Elgin.

After the ride, starting at noon, there will be live music from Wind Gypsys, 50/50 raffle, gift baskets, food, and drinks. Cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger.

Learn more at facebook.com/ALR57Elgin.