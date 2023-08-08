Elgin American Legion hosts fourth annual motorcycle rally Aug. 19
Updated 8/8/2023 10:52 AM
Kickstands will go up at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, for the fourth annual American Legion Riders and BTB Northern Illinois Motorcycle Rally.
Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit veterans and first responders.
Registration will be 8 to 10:15 a.m. at the Elgin American Legion Post, 820 N. Liberty St., Elgin.
After the ride, starting at noon, there will be live music from Wind Gypsys, 50/50 raffle, gift baskets, food, and drinks. Cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger.
Learn more at facebook.com/ALR57Elgin.
