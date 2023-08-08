Cruise Night returns Wednesday at Elgin American Legion

The Elgin American Legion Post 57 Riders hosts its next monthly Cruise Night from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the post home, 820 N. Liberty St. in Elgin.

They welcome motorcycles, cars, trucks, and military vehicles. Hot dogs, brats, chips and drinks will be served, and adult beverages are available at the Legion Bar. There also are 50/50 raffles and door prizes.

The final Cruise Night of the year will be Sept. 13.

For details, visit www.facebook.com/ALR57Elgin.