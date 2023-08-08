Credit card skimmer found at cash register in Des Plaines grocery store

A device that steals credit card information was discovered attached to a card reader inside Shop & Save, 518 Metropolitan Way, Des Plaines, police said. Daily Herald File Photo, 2011

An illegal device used to steal credit card information was discovered attached to a legitimate card reader at a Des Plaines grocery store over the weekend, police said.

The equipment, called a skimmer, was found Saturday morning at Shop & Save Market, 518 Metropolitan Way. A store manager spotted it at a cash register, police said.

The skimmer had been installed sometime after 6:30 a.m. Friday, police Cmdr. Matt Bowler said.

"It appears to be the only one," Bowler said.

Store personnel haven't previously reported discovering skimmers, Bowler said.

Anyone who believes they may have had credit card information stolen -- at this store through this skimmer or at any other location -- should call 911.

"Even reporting something that appears suspicious may help prevent someone from being victimized," Bowler said.

Skimmers typically are installed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals and fuel pumps, the FBI reports. Criminals use the data to create fake debit or credit cards and then steal from victims' accounts.

Skimming costs financial companies and consumers more than $1 billion annually, the FBI said.

To prevent being victimized by a skimmer, the FBI recommends inspecting ATMs, point-of-sale terminals, and other card readers before using. Look for anything loose, crooked, damaged, or scratched.

You also should pull at the edges of the keypad before entering your PIN, the FBI says. Skimmers are made to be removed after collecting data, so a loose one could be a skimmer.

Additionally, use ATMs in well-lit, indoor locations because they're less vulnerable targets.

Bowler recommended people not use credit card readers that don't look legitimate.

"Don't take a chance," he said.

For more financial safety tips, visit fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/safety-resources/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/skimming.