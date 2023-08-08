Charges against ex-Chicago cop dropped
Updated 8/8/2023 5:43 PM
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx dropped charges Tuesday against a former Chicago police officer who was the subject of a viral video that captured his confrontation with a woman walking her dog two years ago at North Avenue Beach.
Tuesday had been reserved as a trial date, court records show. Instead, prosecutors announced they would be dropping all charges against former officer Bruce Dyker, who resigned last year.
Dyker was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct a month after his resignation from the department.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
