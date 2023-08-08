Aurora forms new entertainment commission

Have some ideas about Aurora's entertainment scene?

The city is recruiting artists, club owners and operators, producers and other community members to serve on a new music, events and entertainment commission.

The panel will be comprised of nine commissioners.

The city is seeking those "who have a desire to expand, enhance, and energize the ever-growing entertainment scene in Aurora." Commissioners also may be selected from representatives of membership-based music organizations and music-related professional services.

To apply, visit www.aurora-il.org/EntertainmentCommission.