 

Aurora apartment fire sends man, 2-year-old boy to hospital

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 
Updated 8/8/2023 11:52 AM

A 26-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were hospitalized after a fire Monday in their apartment complex in Aurora, authorities said.

City dispatchers were notified of a fire alarm just before 12:30 a.m. in the apartment building in the 300 block of Old Indian Trail on Aurora's north side. Dispatchers then received multiple 911 calls from residents of the apartment building reporting a fire.

 

Arriving firefighters found a three-story, 48-unit apartment building with smoke coming out of a third-floor apartment. The alarm was upgraded, bringing 30 firefighters to the building.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes, but crews spent over two hours checking for and extinguishing hot spots. The apartment where the fire occurred was left uninhabitable, displacing two occupants. Some of the other units on the third floor sustained minor smoke damage, but many residents on all floors could return to their apartments.

The man and the boy were taken in good condition to a hospital for smoke inhalation, authorities said. All other residents were able to evacuate safely.

There were no injuries to firefighters, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

