Unconscious driver pulled from burning car in Round Lake

A unconscious man was pulled from a burning car Sunday night after a crash in Round Lake.

Firefighters called about 10 p.m. found a 2020 Tesla Model 3 with front-roof and rear-end damage in the median of Wildspring Road just south of Route 120.

As firefighters arrived, several Round Lake police officers and a bystander removed the unconscious driver while flames burned the occupant compartment and the lithium-ion battery compartment of the vehicle, according to the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District.

The man, who was alone in the vehicle, was take to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The extent of his injuries was not released.

Additional fire companies were called, and crews worked an hour and 45 minutes, using approximately 10,000 gallons of water, to extinguish the battery fire. The Tesla was flipped onto its passenger's side to provide access to the battery compartment, according to the fire district.

A Round Lake police officer was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Round Lake Battalion Chief Eric Hair said the fire was a result of the impact from the crash. Lithium battery fires are extremely difficult to extinguish, he added.