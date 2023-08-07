 

Suspect in girl's shooting had complained about kids making noise, witnesses say

  • Police investigate Sunday at the Portage Park apartment building where murder suspect Michael Goodman lives.

    Police investigate Sunday at the Portage Park apartment building where murder suspect Michael Goodman lives. Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times

  • Two stuffed toys and sunflowers were placed Sunday at the scene of an 8-year-old Chicago girl's fatal shooting in the Portage Park neighborhood.

    Two stuffed toys and sunflowers were placed Sunday at the scene of an 8-year-old Chicago girl's fatal shooting in the Portage Park neighborhood. Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 8/7/2023 4:28 PM

Neighbors say the man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl Saturday night in Portage Park had complained about the child being too loud before the shooting.

The suspect, 43-year-old Michael Goodman, has been charged with first-degree murder, police announced Monday afternoon.

 

Serabi Medina was riding her scooter and was with a group of people standing on the sidewalk about 9:40 p.m. on the 3500 block of North Long Avenue when Goodman, who lives in an apartment building across the street, approached them, according to Chicago police.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 