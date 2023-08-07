Suspect in girl's shooting had complained about kids making noise, witnesses say

Two stuffed toys and sunflowers were placed Sunday at the scene of an 8-year-old Chicago girl's fatal shooting in the Portage Park neighborhood. Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times

Neighbors say the man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl Saturday night in Portage Park had complained about the child being too loud before the shooting.

The suspect, 43-year-old Michael Goodman, has been charged with first-degree murder, police announced Monday afternoon.

Serabi Medina was riding her scooter and was with a group of people standing on the sidewalk about 9:40 p.m. on the 3500 block of North Long Avenue when Goodman, who lives in an apartment building across the street, approached them, according to Chicago police.

