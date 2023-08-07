Des Plaines Food Truck Round Up returns Aug. 15

Food truck fans, unite -- and get ready for the latest Des Plaines' Food Truck Round Up.

The free-to-attend event is set for Aug. 15 in the plaza outside the Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave. It'll run from 5 to 8 p.m.

Live music and activities are planned. And of course, food will be for sale.

The first round up was held in May. The final one of the season is set for Sept. 19.

Learn more at desplaines.org/foodtruckroundup!