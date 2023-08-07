Crash in Round Lake sends three to hospital
Updated 8/7/2023 10:14 PM
A two-car crash Monday afternoon in Round Lake sent three people to the hospital.
The rear-end accident occurred about 3:55 p.m. at Route 120 and Fairfield Road, according to Battalion Chief Eric Hair of the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District.
All three victims were in stable condition, he said.
Article Comments
