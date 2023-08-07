Couple's deaths in Arlington Heights home ruled a murder-suicide

The Cook County medical examiner's office has identified the Arlington Heights couple who died over the weekend in what's been ruled a murder-suicide.

Authorities said 74-year-old Cynthia K. Armstrong was pronounced dead inside her home on the 300 block of West Campbell Street Saturday night, while her husband, 76-year-old Ronald Armstrong, succumbed to his injuries Sunday afternoon at Advocate Lutheran General Medical Center in Park Ridge.

After autopsies Monday, the medical examiner's office ruled Cynthia Armstrong's death a homicide, and that of her husband a suicide. Both died from gunshot wounds, the medical examiner reported.

Arlington Heights police said officers responded to the home at 7:40 p.m. Saturday, after a male caller reported he'd killed his wife and dog, and was going to kill himself.

When officers arrived, they soon heard a "clear and distinctive" single gunshot, police said in a statement Sunday night.

Officers found Cynthia Armstrong unresponsive at the kitchen table and Ronald Armstrong unresponsive but breathing in an adjoining room. He was holding a handgun when discovered, police said.

Police also located the couple's dog, which was dead, but no one else was in the home, officials said.

An Arlington Heights police spokesman said Monday that the department had no contact with the couple before Saturday's call and indicated that police consider the case a murder investigation.

• Daily Herald Legal Affairs Writer Barbara Vitello contributed to this report.