Chemicals cause haze at former movie theater in Round Lake Beach
Updated 8/7/2023 10:14 PM
A chemical haze at the vacant Regal Cinema building in Round Lake Beach prompted a response from the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District.
Firefighters responded to an alarm about 6:45 p.m. Monday at the former theater on the 500 block of Rollins Road and saw what they thought was smoke coming from the second floor, said Battalion Chief Eric Hair.
After further investigation, crews found that activated chemicals had caused the haze, and there was no fire.
No injuries were reported.
The case remains investigation.
