Beyond the Byline: Orrin Schwarz, Suburban Business Editor

Orrin Schwarz has been on some of the best teams in the journalism business.

Now in his third year as the Daily Herald's Suburban Business Editor, Orrin spent 21 years in the Daily Herald's High School Sports Department, the first four as Tri-Cities coordinator, the next 17 as the DuPage County coordinator. There he often would cover a game, edit staff and freelancer game stories, paginate multiple pages and make future assignments all in a typical night's shift.

He also served as the Daily Herald's pro soccer beat writer from 2007 until he left the Sports Department in 2020, interviewing some of the most famous soccer players in the world.

Before jumping to the Daily Herald, Orrin spent five years at The Times of Northwest Indiana, where he served as assistant sports editor, lead copy editor and frequent page designer. Orrin was part of a team that routinely won national Associated Press Sports Editors awards for its daily, Sunday and special sports sections. It was also at The Times that Orrin got his "stop the presses" moment the night of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing, leading the team that updated the newspaper's front page to get the developing story into most print editions after deadline.

Orrin got his start in sports journalism at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he spent three years as a freelancer on the high school sports desk while completing his master's degree in American history at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

He has a bachelor's degree in history and English from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Orrin remains a big fan of the Illini.