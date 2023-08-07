Batavia installs free bike repair stations

Batavia has installed five free bicycle repair stations with tools to repair bikes and fill tires.

Two are along the Fox River Trail, near Harold Hall Quarry Beach and Fabyan Parkway. The others are at Laurelwood Park on Logan Street, Rotolo Middle School on Raddant Road, and the Batavia Apartments on Wilson Street.

Batavia-based Barco Products built the stations, and the Batavia Park District, Batavia Unit School District 101 and the Kane County Forest Preserve District helped install them.