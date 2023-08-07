Authorities identify couple who died after Arlington Heights domestic disturbance

The Cook County medical examiner has identified the Arlington Heights couple who died over the weekend following a domestic disturbance Saturday.

Authorities said 74-year-old Cynthia K. Armstrong was pronounced dead inside her home on the 300 block of West Campbell Street Saturday night, while her husband 76-year-old Ronald Armstrong succumbed to injuries from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon at Advocate Lutheran General Medical Center in Park Ridge.

Police were called to the home at 7:40 p.m. Saturday after a male caller reported he'd killed his wife and dog, and was going kill himself.

When officers arrived, they soon heard a "clear and distinctive" single gunshot, police officials said in a statement Sunday night.

Officers found Cynthia Armstrong unresponsive at the kitchen table and Ronald Armstrong in an adjoining room unresponsive, but breathing. He was holding a handgun when police discovered him. He was transported to the hospital.

Police officers checked for others inside the home, but found no one. They did locate the couple's dog, which was also dead.

The investigation into the couple's deaths is ongoing.