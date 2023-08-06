Volunteers needed for Last Fling
Updated 8/6/2023 9:20 AM
The Naperville Jaycees are looking for volunteers to help at the Last Fling, which is scheduled for Labor Day weekend.
Volunteers are needed for various events throughout the four-day festival from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4, including beverage and food tent workers, special event assistants, entrance tent workers, signage and parking attendants.
Other volunteer opportunities are also available for four-to-five-hour shifts. Volunteers must be 10 or older, and 21 or older to work the beverage tent.
For more information, visit lastfling.org/volunteer or email manpower@lastfling.org.
