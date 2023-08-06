Volunteers needed for Last Fling

The Naperville Jaycees are looking for volunteers to help at the Last Fling, which is scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

Volunteers are needed for various events throughout the four-day festival from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4, including beverage and food tent workers, special event assistants, entrance tent workers, signage and parking attendants.

Other volunteer opportunities are also available for four-to-five-hour shifts. Volunteers must be 10 or older, and 21 or older to work the beverage tent.

For more information, visit lastfling.org/volunteer or email manpower@lastfling.org.