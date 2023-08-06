Open houses on Paulus Park plan

Public open houses regarding proposed improvements to Paulus Park in Lake Zurich will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8, and Friday, Aug. 11.

The first session will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at village hall, 70 E. Main St., before the regularly scheduled park and recreation advisory board meeting. The second will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at a booth at the Paulus Park farmers market, 200 S. Rand Road.

The village is considering applying for a state grant for the second phase of improvements, and a preliminary plan will be available for review and comment. The first phase consisted of two new piers, expanded trails and shoreline restoration.

Contact Bonnie Caputo at (847) 438-5146 or email bonnie.caputo@lakezurich.org with questions.