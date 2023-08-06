Motorcyclist killed in crash near Marengo, passenger airlifted with life-threatening injuries, officials say

An adult man was killed and a woman riding with him suffered life-threatening injuries after the two were thrown from their motorcycle in a crash Saturday afternoon at Kishwaukee Valley and South Menge roads near Marengo.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was airlifted to a Rockford hospital, officials said.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts were called at 4:22 p.m. Saturday to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection involving a motorcycle and SUV, according to a news release from department spokesman Alex Vucha.

While responding, crews were told CPR was in progress for one of the motorcyclists involved, according to the release. A second ambulance, heavy rescue squad and medical helicopter were requested to the scene while firefighters were still en route.

Marengo crews arrived on the scene about 10 minutes after the first call, he said, and paramedics found the two adult motorcycle riders in the road. The woman was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital -- Riverside in Rockford, Vucha wrote.

A woman and two juveniles in the second passenger vehicle were taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with minor injuries, according to the release.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.