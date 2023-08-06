Celebrate completion of pollinator garden in Mundelein
Updated 8/6/2023 9:31 AM
Mundelein officials will gather Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a pollinator garden in town.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 9 a.m. at the garden entrance, 147 N. Seymour Ave. A butterfly release is planned, too.
The garden was added to Courtland Commons park, which was built on the former site of U.S. Music Corp.'s headquarters.
Representatives from America in Bloom & Canadian National Railways also will be there to present the village with a $25,000 check for the project.
Article Comments
