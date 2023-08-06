74-year-old woman dead following domestic disturbance in Arlington Heights

A 74-year-old woman is dead following a domestic disturbance inside a house near downtown Arlington Heights, authorities said.

Police responded to the 300 block of West Campbell Street at 7:40 p.m. Saturday for the report of a domestic disturbance. The Cook County medical examiner's office reported Sunday that the woman was pronounced dead at 8:19 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the incident was contained inside the house, and there wasn't an active shooter situation despite social media posts suggesting otherwise.

There was no public safety risk, and the matter remains under active investigation, police said.

Police didn't immediately provide further details.

