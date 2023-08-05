Suburban Skyview: Boat slips provide easy Fox River access

The Lake County Forest Preserve District offers plenty of recreational opportunities, especially during summer. Those who love boating on the Fox River can take advantage of the marina services offered at the Fox River Forest Preserve in Port Barrington. The preserve has a launch for boats, personal watercraft and paddlers. The marina has 169 slips in 20, 25 and 30 feet lengths. Water, electric and dock box are included with the 30-foot slips but can be provided to 25-foot users for an additional fee. The beauty of the marina is easy access to the Fox River to enjoy the miles of waterway. The preserve also offers storage options for summer, in-and-out service, trailer and indoor winter storage.

The district has more than 31,000 acres of land for conservation, recreation and education. The Fox River preserve is not lacking in those areas. Besides the marina, the preserve offers picnic shelters, fishing, youth group camping, plenty of parking and seasonal drinking water and bathrooms. Three miles of trails pass through woodlands and along the river for hikers, bicyclists and cross-country skiers.

Entrance to the preserve is at 28500 West Roberts Road in Port Barrington. For details, visit lcfpd.org/fox-river.

