Glen Ellyn police seeking man, 63, reported missing: Kurt R. Doss last seen 2-3 weeks ago

A 63-year-old Glen Ellyn man has been reported missing, according to a news release from the Glen Ellyn Police Department.

Kurt R. Doss was last seen about two or three weeks before Aug. 3, according to the news release. He is not known to have a vehicle.

Doss is described as white, with brown hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

The Glen Ellyn Police Department asks anyone with information on Doss's whereabouts to call them at (630) 469-1187.